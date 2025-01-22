Galaxy S25 Ultra preorders are live: here's where to get a device for free with a trade-in

It's that time of the year again, folks. Preorders have officially opened for the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra - the brand's high-end flagship smartphone for 2025.

As with the previous generation, after much hype and rumors, the device was officially unveiled at the winter Samsung Unpacked event. Preorders have already started at Samsung and other leading retailers in both the US and UK - all of which you can check out just down below.

I've included all of the opening preorder promotions in a list so you can find the best deal possible on this high-end premium phone. And, you'll probably need that deal too as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra comes in at an eye-watering $1,299 / £1,249 for the baseline 256GB model.

While this device is pricey, there are a decent number of upgrades under the hood and software-wise that somewhat justify that hefty cost. You can check out our hands-on Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review if you're interested in our initial thoughts on this stunning device, and I've attached a handy overview below.

Note that Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra preorders are available now for a scheduled delivery date of February 7th, so there's a short wait until you get your device.

Samsung Galaxy S25 preorders in the US

Samsung Galaxy S25 preorders in the UK

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra starting prices Header Cell - Column 0 US pricing UK pricing 256GB $1,299 £1249 512GB xxxx £1349 1TB xxxx £1549

Overview

(Image credit: Future / Roland Moore-Colyer)

What's new?

Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

Greatly expanded AI integration and features

50MP ultra-wide camera

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra carries the lion's share of upgrades for this generation - which, well, you would expect since this is the brand's highest-end end device for 2025 so far.

Headline features include a refreshed design that's more akin to its smaller siblings, with slightly smaller bezels, a lighter weight, and a more rounded-off profile that's more comfortable in hand, in our opinion. The Galaxy S25 Ultra also now carries a beefed-up 50MP ultra-wide camera and the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which brings a significant bump in performance for both gaming and AI features.

Speaking of which, it's 2025 - which can mean only one thing - the Galaxy S25 Ultra is absolutely stuffed to the brim with new AI features. While previously, AI tools have resembled party tricks, Samsung is massively looking to integrate AI into nearly every software aspect possible with the S25 Ultra. The brand is promising a much smarter assistant capable of increasingly advanced tasks and a new 'Personal Data' engine designed to keep all the personalized information these tools use safe on-device.