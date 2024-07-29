Epic Samsung Galaxy deal: get up to £300 cashback on the latest Z and S24 phones
Plus, trade-in to save even more cash this week
Samsung has officially partnered with the Olympics, and to celebrate, it's currently offering one of the best deals we've ever seen on the latest Galaxy smartphones. Currently, you can get yourself £150 cashback on any of these stunning phones plus a one-in-three chance to bump that saving up to £300.
This promotion is eligible for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and all the devices in the latest Galaxy S24 range so there are plenty of options here covering all the bases.
Aside from the potentially massive discount, one of the best things about this cashback promotion is that it stacks with the official Samsung store's superb trade-in program. Right now, you can trade in for an additional discount of up to £640 off the Flip 6 and Fold 6, up to £395 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and up to £360 off the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus.
Some additional perks are up for grabs at the official Samsung store today, including exclusive color options and bundle discounts for accessories.
Claim up to £300 cashback at Samsung
Samsung Galaxy phones: get £150 cashback – with the chance to win £300 at Samsung
Interested in one of the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones? The official Samsung store currently offers an awesome Olympic Games tie-in deal with £150 cashback across all of the latest devices. Not only that, but all customers will also be enrolled into a one-in-three chance to bump that cashback up to a whopping £300. Considering this stacks with the usual trade-in rebates you find at Samsung, we'd say this is easily the best option for bagging a brand new S24, Flip 6, or Fold 6 unlocked with a healthy discount.
A great saving on the latest Samsung phones
While strong across all devices, this particular deal is arguably best on the latest Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 foldables. These flagships have just been released so potentially getting up to £940 off either is a significant discount for an unlocked device. While it's a little annoying that you've only got a one-in-three chance to get the maximum saving here, we'd still say the £150 off is a superb deal considering just how new these devices are.
If you're not a fan of foldables, then the Galaxy S24 series is still a fine choice - especially the standard S24. With this promo and the maximum trade-in rebate, you could potentially pay just £139, which isn't bad considering this phone's premium feature set and components.
Can't decide which device is for you? Check out our guide to the best Samsung phones for more advice. You can also see our recently published Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review pages for more details on the latest releases.
Alex is deals editor at TechRadar. With over three years of experience on-site and eight years working in e-commerce, Alex has made it his personal mission to share all his favorite tips, bargains, and deals with our readers here at TechRadar. At work, he specializes in computing, phones, and covering huge sales events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his keen love of photography and PC gaming, or down at the local climbing gym hanging off boulders far too difficult for his abilities. His editorial bylines also include contributions to T3 and GamesRadar.