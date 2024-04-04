Verizon's latest deal gets you a second number for just $10 per month

Verizon deals for existing customers are relatively rare. Usually, the best promotions are reserved for new lines or customers. Right now, however, existing customers can treat themselves to one of the best deals we've seen from the carrier.

For a limited time only, you can now add a second number to your account for just $10 per month. That's two numbers for one phone at a minimal upcharge versus a usual single-line setup.

Why add a second number? Well, it's great if you want to separate your contacts book for example. With two numbers, you can have one number for personal contacts and another for business - or simply use a number as a burner option for online forms and such.

Note that you'll need a Dual SIM or eSIM compatible phone to take advantage of the cheap second number in this deal. This shouldn't be too much of an issue, however, as most of the latest Android flagships and iPhones are covered in either camp.

As previously stated, this particular promotion is open to existing customers only. If you're not already signed up, however, the good news is there are also awesome Verizon deals for new lines right now. We've rounded up a few of the best below - including on the latest iPhones, Galaxy and Pixel devices.

Add a second number for cheap

Verizon: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-15733793?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.verizon.com/solutions-and-services/add-ons/mobile/second-number/" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"">add a second line to your account for $10 per month

Verizon's latest deal allows existing customers to add a second line to their phone for just $10 per month. That's a second line with unlimited data, texts and calls for a super low price. Note, however, that you will need a dual-SIM compatible smartphone and this is a limited-time-only promotion - so don't hang around if you're interested.

Other great Verizon deals to check out this week

Apple iPhone 15: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-15733793?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.verizon.com/smartphones/apple-iphone-15-plus/" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"">free with an unlimited data plan, plus free 65-inch 4K TV at Verizon

One of the best Verizon deals this week - and one of the best iPhone 15 deals you'll find anywhere - is this awesome promo on the standard device. Right now, no trade-ins are needed at all to get the iPhone 15 for free on a new unlimited data line. In addition, you can also throw in either a free 65-inch 4K TV or an iPad and Apple Watch as a bonus gift. Both gift options are awesome here but we'd recommend the TV since you don't need to pay for additional cellular lines to claim it (required for the other devices).

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-15733793?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.verizon.com/smartphones/apple-iphone-15-pro/" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"">up to $1,000 off with a trade, plus free 65-inch 4K TV at Verizon

And, if you'd prefer to go for one of the more premium devices in the range, you'll also find great Verizon deals on the Pro and Pro Max. The biggest savings here are locked behind a trade-in rebate - but the maximum discount of $1,000 is one of the biggest you'll find anywhere. If you'd prefer not to trade in, note that you can still get $650 off with a new line and you're also eligible to throw in either that free 65-inch 4K TV or an iPad and Apple Watch on the house.

Google Pixel 8: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-15733793?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.verizon.com/smartphones/google-pixel-8/" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"">free with an unlimited data plan, plus free 65-inch 4K TV

Quite possibly the best Verizon deal this week for Android fans, no trade-ins are currently needed to get the excellent Google Pixel 8 for free alongside a new line on an unlimited plan. On top of the excellent phone deal here, you can also throw in a free 65-inch Amazon Fire Omni TV - an absolutely awesome bonus gift that doesn't require any extra lines or cost (unlike some of the free tablets and smartwatches on offer).

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra & Plus: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-15733793?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.verizon.com/smartphones/samsung-galaxy-s24-ultra/" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"">up to $1,000 with a trade-in, plus free tablet and Galaxy Watch

Some of the best trade-in rebates you'll find with this week's Verizon deals are on the excellent Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Plus flagships. Both of these excellent devices are available with massive discounts of up to $1,000 off with a new line - and you can also bundle in a free Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Watch 6 in addition if you're willing to pay for those accessory cellular lines. Note, the biggest savings are for new lines here but upgraders can still get a respectable trade-in discount of up to $800.

Want to check out what other carriers are offering this week? Check out our main best cell phone deals page.