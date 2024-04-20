Get six months of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ free at Verizon with this epic deal

Verizon's just posted an awesome bonus deal for both existing and new customers today. For a limited time only, you'll be able to add on the carrier's Disney+ bundle alongside your unlimited data plan for a full six months free of charge.

That means six months of unlimited access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ at no extra cost. Under the usual terms, this bundle costs $10 per month as part of the carrier's 'myPlan' system so you're saving $60 in total.

As a quick explainer, Verizon's myPlan system is available on all three of the carrier's unlimited data plans and allows you to 'add-on' perks for $10 per month each. These include things like cloud storage, international data usage, Netflix, and of course this Disney+ bundle. It's a clever way to customize your own plan without paying for things you don't need, although the best Verizon plans do still run at a premium.

Note that this free six months of Disney is only eligible on either the Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plans, so you can't claim it if you're on the Welcome Unlimited plan. If you're already signed up for the Disney+ bundle then note that this freebie won't automatically replace your existing setup, so you may have to cancel and re-apply for the perk to get your freebie.

If you're interested, we've rounded up a few more of today's best Verizon deals just below.

New Verizon Disney+ deal

Disney+ bundle: get six months free with an unlimited plan at Verizon

For a limited time only, you can get a full six months of Verizon's excellent Disney+ bundle on the house with either an Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan. Simply sign up for the perk (usually $10 per month) and you'll get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ to stream anywhere, at any time for a maximum saving of $60 in total.

Other great Verizon deals to check out today

Apple iPhone 15: free with a new unlimited data line at Verizon

Quite possibly the best Verizon deal available this week, you can get the standard iPhone 15 for absolutely free right now alongside a new line on one of the pricier unlimited data plans. Right now, this equates to a total saving of $830 over the duration of a 36-month plan so this is a superb option if you're picking up a new line. Previously there were also options for upgraders to trade in a device for a discount but those seem to be absent on the iPhone 15 currently (for now).