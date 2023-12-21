This insane Motorola Razr 40 Ultra deal will have you flipping it out for New Year's Eve

If you thought Samsung’s Z Flip series of flip phones were the only foldables worth thinking about, then you’d be flipping wrong. Motorola has long been on its tail and in 2023, the launch of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra proved that flip phones can be fun, cool and affordable. And right now at the Bing Lee eBay store, the Razr 40 Ultra is even more affordable thanks to an eBay exclusive discount code.

While you can find the 256GB storage option of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra for around AU$1,199 – down from its original price of AU$1,499 – at a number of retailers in Australia right now, if you head over to eBay and enter the code SAVETH at the checkout, you’ll save an extra AU$100. Doing so brings its price down to AU$1,103 including shipping. If you’re an eBay Plus member you can take advantage of free shipping, and pay just AU$1,097.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra | AU$1,499 from AU$1,097 at Bing Lee eBay Store with code SAVETH (save up to AU$402) A AU$400 saving on one of 2023’s best and most fun phones is worth sitting up for. Combining gorgeous displays both inside and out, and with the outer display delivering genuinely useful (and fun) features, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is a sensational phone that really highlights the benefits of foldables.

We said in our Motorola Razr 40 Ultra review (Razr Plus in the US) that it “isn’t just interesting, it’s game changing.” This was thanks in no small part due to its large external display that could be used to control virtually all aspects of the phone, saving you from having to flip it open often. Remember, the Razr launched before the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, which made it an utterly groundbreaking device when it arrived in the first half of 2023. We love it so much, it’s currently cemented on our list of best foldable phones .

With that outer display, you can message, email, load up navigation directions and even play some cute little games. It’s truly a joy to use and we simply love the way Motorola incorporates the dual camera lenses – we’ll let you discover the adorable wallpapers for yourself.

You can pick up the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in a couple of colours from the Bing Lee eBay store: Infinite Black – a conventional, glossy black colour – or Viva Magenta , which employs a vegan leather material on the rear, adding an extra layer of luxury in the process.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your own phone, or you know someone who will flip out if they receive it as a (late) Christmas gift – it won’t arrive in time for the big day unfortunately – the Razr 40 Ultra is as good as they come. And if this deal doesn't take your fancy, be sure to check out our round up of the best Boxing Day sales already live in Australia for some more great tech bargains.