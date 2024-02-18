Looking for a new phone? These Presidents' Day deals could get you a free iPhone 15, a Pixel 8 for $399, or a free TV

The annual Presidents' Day sales aren't usually known for discounts on phones (more things like home goods), but there are some superb options right now if you're looking to upgrade.

Verizon, Amazon, Mint Mobile, and AT&T all have superb cell phone deals right now coinciding with the Presidents' Day sales so I've rounded up all the top options right now just below.

A few highlights include the iPhone 15 being given away for free alongside a new unlimited data plan for the first time ever at Verizon (no trade needed!), the excellent Google Pixel 8 for a record-low price of just $399 at Mint Mobile, and Amazon's nifty $100 upfront discount on the brand-new OnePlus 12. All of these are Black Friday-level deals and well worth considering if you're on the hunt for a shiny new phone.

Most of these cell phone deals at various carriers do need corresponding data plans to be eligible. You will, however, find some great discounts on unlocked devices over at Amazon right now, which are perfect if you're looking to break away from the usual pricey plans at the major carriers or port your own device over.

You can also visit our main Presidents' Day sales page for more recommendations on everything from vacuums to mattresses.

The best Presidents' Day phone deals

Apple iPhone 15: free with an unlimited data plan, plus save $280 on an iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

No trade-in needed: For the first time you can get the iPhone 15 for free over at Verizon without that pesky trade-in rebate. Simply pick up a device alongside a new line on an eligible unlimited data plan and you'll get this brand-new flagship on the house at big red. You can also get a $280 saving on an iPad and bundle in an Apple Watch for $5 per month, although note that additional cellular lines are required and paid separately.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: free with a new unlimited line, plus free 65-inch TV at Verizon

No trade-in needed: This iPhone 14 Plus deal at Verizon ticks all the boxes for value - not only can you get the device for free right now alongside a new unlimited data plan but the carrier is also throwing in a free 65-inch TV. Unlike with other 'freebies' at the carrier, no additional cellular lines are needed here which makes it a great value addition. Note that you can also get this deal on the standard iPhone 14 right now if you'd prefer, although we'd recommend the Plus as the more highly valued device.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: save up to $1,000 with a trade-in at AT&T

More interested in the latest Samsung Galaxy flagships? AT&T is currently allowing you to trade-in any Samsung device in any condition to get a maximum rebate on any of the latest Galaxy S24 series - an exceptional deal. This equates to a whopping saving of up to $1,000 off on the Ultra and Plus, or up to $800 off on the standard Galaxy S24. Note, however, that you will need an eligible unlimited data plan to be able to get this saving.

OnePlus 12 (unlocked, 512GB): was $899 now $799 at Amazon

Amazon currently has a nice $100 discount on the brand new OnePlus 12 in its 512GB variant - essentially giving you a free storage upgrade. If you're looking for a powerful Android flagship with a class-leading display, excellent cameras, and eye-catching design, then this phone might just be for you. Our OnePlus 12 review gave this one four stars out of five, praising its performance and overall look.

Google Pixel 8: $699 $399 with a six-month plan at Mint Mobile

Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are receiving healthy discounts over at the prepaid carrier Mint Mobile right now. You can currently save up to $300 by bundling these devices up with a prepaid plan - the cheapest of which is just $90 for a six-month 5GB plan. Note, as a side bonus you'll also get an additional six months of service on the house, making this Pixel 8 deal even better for fans of this excellent prepaid carrier.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: $999 $720 with a six-month plan

Google Pixel 8 Pro (unlocked): was $999 now $799 at Amazon

Alternatively, head on over to the Amazon Presidents' Day sale to pick up Google's latest flagships unlocked for the same price that we saw over Black Friday back in November. Overall, this is a great device to snag at this price thanks to its excellent cameras and class-leading AI features. Not only that, but Google has promised to support this phone for seven years so it should have plenty of updates down the line.

Google Pixel 8: was $699 now $549 at Amazon

More of today's best Presidents' Day sales