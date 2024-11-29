I've been tracking phone deals for weeks, and these are the best Black Friday phone deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and more

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: free with an unlimited plan, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

If you're interested in the Pro models, you'll also find great deals on the iPhone 16 Pro at Verizon right now. There are two options for getting a discount on the phone here; a new line on an Ultimate Unlimited plan will automatically drop the price from $27.77/mo to $0/mo, but you can also trade in for a maximum rebate of up to $1,000 (and not be beholden to the Ultimate plan). Both deals effectively cover the entire cost of the device, and you can also bundle in that iPad and Apple Watch Series 10 (again, for free), as with the deal on the standard iPhone 16 above. A similar offer is also available on the iPhone 16 Pro Max.