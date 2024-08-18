Verizon's best iPhone 15 deal ever is back: get a phone, an iPad, and an Apple Watch for free

The best iPhone 15 deal we've ever seen is back again at Verizon. Not only can you get this superb flagship for free alongside a new unlimited Plus or Ultimate plan, but the carrier is also throwing in some seriously good freebies.

No trade-ins are currently needed to get the phone, an iPad 10.2, and an Apple Watch SE for free alongside an unlimited data plan - a pretty amazing offer all around if you're an Apple fan.

There are a few caveats, of course. Firstly, you still need that new line on an unlimited plan, which can run pretty expensive depending on which one you go for.

Also, to claim your free devices, you need to pay a bit extra per month for an associated cellular line. This runs from $5 per month extra for the Apple Watch to $10 per month extra for the iPad.

In short, you still pay for the cellular data, even if the devices themselves are free. Note, however, that it still works out at a pretty decent saving.

Apple iPhone 15 deal at Verizon

Apple iPhone 15: free with new unlimited data plan, plus free iPad and Apple Watch SE at Verizon

A great deal - especially without a trade-in

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

If you're looking for a 'big carrier' cell phone deal that doesn't need the usual trade-in rebate, then it's hard to beat this iPhone 15 deal at Verizon right now. It's pretty easy to get considering it's available on both the super high-end Ultimate unlimited plan and the more affordable mid-range Plus unlimited plan at the carrier.

You can head on over to our iPhone 15 review if you want to check out our full thoughts on the handset itself. In short, it's a superb flagship iPhone with a powerful A16 Bionic chipset, a decent 48MP main camera, and the Dynamic Island display feature that replaces the old infamous notch. It's an extremely well-rounded device and one that's well worth considering - even this far after launch.

We're expecting the new Apple iPhone 16 to launch sometime next month but we'd still highly recommend the above Verizon deal. While freebies are likely to feature in the carrier's preorder offers for the new devices it's likely you'll still have to trade-in to get a discount on the device itself.