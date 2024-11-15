Don't miss out! These Black Friday iPhone 15 Pro deals could be the last of their kind

Attention, iPhone hunters! The iPhone 16 might be the shiniest new Apple smartphone on the block, but the iPhone 15 Pro remains a supremely powerful, long-lasting, and Apple Intelligence-compatible device that's already proving the subject of some great early Black Friday deals.

Admittedly, today's iPhone 15 Pro deals are better in the UK than in the US, but those in the latter region can nonetheless save $200 on the device if buying it with an AT&T plan at Walmart. In the UK, Laptops Direct has slashed the price of the iPhone 15 Pro to just £879 (it was £999) – that's one of the best Black Friday iPhone deals I've seen so far.

Why are these deals particularly significant? Well, following the arrival of the iPhone 16 Pro in September, Apple discontinued the iPhone 15 Pro, meaning third-party retailers won't be replenishing their iPhone 15 Pro stock when it runs out. Evidently, you can still pick up the iPhone 15 Pro from Walmart and Laptops Direct, but that won't be the case for much longer. As such, these Black Friday iPhone 15 Pro deals could be the last of their kind.

Today's best iPhone 15 Pro deals (US)

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: save $200 with an AT&T plan at Walmart

Walmart has slashed the device-only price of the excellent iPhone 15 Pro from $1,049 to $849 ahead of Black Friday ($23.59/mo over 36 months). You'll need to purchase a suitable AT&T plan to qualify for the savings, but if you're not yet convinced by the iPhone 16 and still fancy taking Apple Intelligence for a spin, this is a great-value handset that'll remain supported with updates until at least 2028.

Today's best iPhone 15 Pro deals (UK)

As I noted in my recent piece highlighting the enduring value of the iPhone 15 Pro, "the iPhone 15 Pro remains a supremely powerful and feature-packed smartphone that looks nigh-on identical to the iPhone 16 Pro (save for the latter’s Camera Control button)."

"Crucially, though, the iPhone 15 Pro is the only discontinued Apple phone that's compatible with Apple Intelligence. It can access Writing Tools, Genmoji, the new-and-improved Siri, and all but one of the other exciting Apple Intelligence features you’ve likely seen advertised (the exception is Visual Intelligence, Apple’s Google Lens competition, which is activated by the new Camera Control side button on the iPhone 16)."

Given that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro cost $799 / £799 and $999 / £999, respectively, $849 / £879 for an iPhone that boasts Apple Intelligence, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 12MP telephoto camera is, in my opinion, a stellar deal.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK