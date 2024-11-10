Do-it-yourself repair kits for the iPhone 16 series are now available from Apple

Apple's Self Service Repair scheme launched in 2021

Parts for the iPhone 16 models are now available

Only attempt repairs if you're sure you can carry them out

For a few years now, Apple has offered a Self Service Repair scheme, which means you can source official parts direct from the company and save some money by carrying out repairs yourself – and the iPhone 16 series is now supported.

The iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max went on sale in September, and as MacRumors has spotted, you can now get parts for the phones through the Apple Self Service Repair Store.

You can order both the parts and the tools needed to fit them in the US, the UK, and numerous European countries. The Apple Self Service Repair scheme isn't currently available in Australia, however.

The parts available include displays, cameras, batteries, and speakers, and these are all genuine Apple products. The tools on offer, like nylon probes and adhesive cutters, will be familiar to anyone who's ever seen a phone teardown.

To self repair, or not to self repair

Apple announced the service in 2021 (Image credit: Apple)

Apple's move to make its devices repairable by users themselves, with official Apple parts, has definitely been a positive step: it's usually cheaper than a professional repair, and means phones and laptops can be used for longer too.

However, these repairs can be quite complex – you need to be sure you know what you're doing, otherwise you run the risk of causing further damage. Have a look at the repair manuals on the Apple website (like the one for the iPhone 16) for full instructions.

Many people are going to find it more convenient, if a little bit more expensive, to get Apple or an authorized repair service to do the job instead. However, it's definitely good to have the option of carrying out a self repair.

Since the launch of the self repair service, Apple has continued to expand the number of devices covered, and you can go all the way back to the iPhone 12 series which was launched back in October 2020.