The Pixel Weather app's radar map has mysteriously disappeared and no one knows why
A curious vanishing
- The radar map has gone missing from Pixel Weather
- All phone models seem to be affected
- Google hasn't yet said anything about the change
If you've fired up the Weather app on your Pixel phone in recent days and found the radar map strangely absent, you're not alone: it seems to have disappeared across all Pixel phones for all users, and no one is sure why.
As noted by Android Authority, this seems to be a server-side change, which means Google has apparently tweaked something on its end – there hasn't been any update to the app that's taken the weather map away.
If you're unfamiliar with the Weather app on the Pixel, the radar map shows rainfall across any area for the next few hours – it's a lot like Dark Sky, if you remember the popular iPhone weather app that Apple bought in 2020 and later shut down.
The map view was part of a major revamp for the Weather app on Pixels, a revamp that first appeared on the Google Pixel 9 series, before making its way to older devices. There's a lot of other information in the app, but the real time map is a big part of its appeal.
We've contacted Google to find out if it has an official answer for the disappearance and will update this story if we hear back.
Where's it gone?
Google Weather app radar is gone. Anyone else? from r/GooglePixel
You can find numerous complaints about the vanishing of the radar map over on Reddit and the official Pixel Phone Help forums. It looks to have disappeared across every Pixel phone, and it seems many users were big fans of its functionality.
I've loaded up the Weather app on my own Pixel phone, and can confirm the map widget is nowhere to be found. Everything else seems to be working as normal, but there's no map panel on the interface – and no indication that it was ever there.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Google hasn't said anything officially about this, and until it does, we're in the dark about what's gone on here. Is there a bug Google is fixing? Has it decided to remove the radar map for good? Was it pulled by mistake? Right now, we just don't know.
Unless this was a genuine error, it seems like bad form for Google to remove such a popular feature in a core Pixel app without any warning. Let's hope Google gets back to us with some official comment in the near future – and the return of the map.
You might also like
Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Google Pixel 9a delay ends – here's when you'll be able to buy one
I’m happy enough with my iPhone 16 Pro, but if I wasn’t, I’d buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro for $799 at Amazon right now