The Google Pixel 8’s camera just got better thanks to this new Night Sight feature

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro already rank among the best camera phones, but a new update to the Pixel Camera app should make them even better, as you can now take Night Sight Time Lapse videos.

This update – spotted by the unofficial Google News Telegram channel (via Android Authority) – allows you to record a timelapse video at night, with five minutes of 1080p footage or 20 minutes of 4K footage being converted into a 10-second video.

Prior to this update, the Pixel 8’s Astrophotography mode allowed for a timelapse of around one second, but this should be a significant upgrade on that.

(Image credit: Google / Google News)

New toggles and an upcoming Feature Drop

While this is the headline feature of the latest Pixel Camera update, it’s not the only one, with the latest version also adding an always-on toggle for the Palm Timer. This timer lets you raise your palm to take a photo hands-free, and previously it would only be available when a three or 10-second camera timer was active.

Plus, there’s now an Ultra HDR toggle in the camera settings menu, allowing you to disable Ultra HDR if you want.

The Pixel Camera update that brings these features is version 9.2, and it’s rolling out now, so you should be able to download it via the Play Store if you’re using a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro. If you don’t see the update yet, it will likely appear for you soon.

These aren’t the only new Pixel goodies that are arriving this month, as the December 2023 Pixel Feature Drop is also expected shortly, complete with a new Video Boost feature.

This was announced at the Pixel 8’s launch, and will use off-device processing to improve the dynamic range and color of videos, giving the camera yet another boost.