Next Google Pixel 9 update leaked by Verizon, with details of display and Bluetooth fixes
Update AP3A.241105.008 rolls right off the tongue
The next Pixel update has been accidentally teased early by a Verizon support page that detailed all the fixes coming to the Google Pixel 9 line-up – and older Pixel 6,7 and 8 devices.
First spotted by 9to5Google the patch should have supposedly launched on November 5 according to the Verizon page, however, the update isn’t yet live at the time of writing. That said, we expect it’ll roll out sometime soon to bring the following improvements to your Pixel 9 smartphone via version AP3A.241105.008:
- Security
- Provides the most up-to-date Android security patches on your device.
- Bluetooth
- Addressed an issue with Bluetooth range under certain conditions.
- Camera
- Addressed an issue with camera tilt when zooming between cameras under certain conditions.
- Sensors
- Addressed an issue that occasionally prevented Adaptive brightness from activating in certain conditions.
- Touch
- Addressed an issue when pressing the keyboard dismiss button in certain conditions.
- User interface
- General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations.
- Display & Graphics
- Resolved an issue that caused white dots to flash under certain conditions.
The AP3A.241105.007 update for the Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 7, and Google Pixel 8 devices includes fewer stability fixes and instead just includes these details:
- The most up to date Android security patches on your device.
- General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations.
So nothing too major for any of the Pixel phones unlike the arrival of Android 15 last month. However, if your Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, or Pixel 9 Pro Fold has had problems with any of the listed issues, you’ll appreciate that they’ve finally been addressed.
As for non-Pixel updates, Samsung users are still waiting for the full Android 15 launch, though a One UI 7 beta has been tipped to land later this month with new icon styles, lock screen live widgets, and math and physics support in Circle to Search among other tools. The non-beta rollout is expected sometime in early 2025.
Hamish is a Senior Staff Writer for TechRadar and you’ll see his name appearing on articles across nearly every topic on the site from smart home deals to speaker reviews to graphics card news and everything in between. He uses his broad range of knowledge to help explain the latest gadgets and if they’re a must-buy or a fad fueled by hype. Though his specialty is writing about everything going on in the world of virtual reality and augmented reality.