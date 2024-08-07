Latest Android 14 security patch finally fixes major Pixel 6 factory rest bug

Google might be about to launch new Pixel 9 smartphones next week at its Made by Google event, and is actively beta-ing Android 15 ahead of its rollout later this month, but it hasn’t forgotten about the software running on its older phones – with Android 14’s August security patch's landing.

The software is hitting the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 models, Pixel 7 models, and Pixel 8 models, plus the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

It’s correcting a handful of vulnerabilities as you’d expect from a security update – including a ‘High’ severity issue discovered in a Pixel subcomponent, and more minor potential problems found in some Qualcomm parts – though other fixes have been thrown in, too.

The most significant fix is what the patch notes call an “issue occasionally causing devices to be in a reboot loop after factory reset.” This refers to a Pixel 6 bug found in July in which a Pixel 6 wouldn’t turn on properly after a factory reset – with an error message reporting a problem with Android and that the users data may have been corrupted.

Pixel 8 improvements

Google did roll out a workaround sooner, but this patch now offers a far simpler solution – and should (fingers crossed) prevent the bug from happening to newly reset devices.

In addition to this the updates solves screen brightness flickering in Pixel 8 and 8 Pros, generally improves display performance and stability in the Pixel 8, and fixes a glitch in all Pixel devices which could occur when switching between a user with a lock screen and someone without one.

You should always install security patches when they roll out to keep your device protected from potential threats – and your Pixel phone should update manually in the coming days if it hasn’t already – but these fixes provide an extra incentive to get your phone on the latest software (especially the reboot loop fix).

