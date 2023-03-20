Sennheiser’s new multi-subwoofer surround system made me question my Sonos setup

Sennheiser might have just ruined my Sonos home theater system for me. Naughty Sennheiser. We recently went hands on with the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus , and it’s an impressive piece of kit. Even more impressively, it can be paired with multiple subwoofers; a feature that puts even the best Sonos surround setups in the shade.

I feel sorry for my Sonos home theater system at this point. Oh sure, it’s an impressive ensemble of wallet-ruining tech – I have a Sonos Arc paired with a Sonos Sub (Gen 2) and two Sonos One smart speakers – but I keep thirsting for alternative audio solutions.

One minute I’m pining for the brilliantly punchy new Sonos Era 300 smart speaker. The next, I’m desperate to experience the multiple subwoofer setup the Atmos-enabled Sennheiser Ambeo can provide when wirelessly paired with up to four Ambeo Subs.

The Sonos Arc and Sonos Sub work well together, but we've found that the Sub needs to sit in a very specific spot to experience the full effect of its floor-shaking bass. (Image credit: Sonos)

Sub story

On the subs front, it feels like Sonos has missed a trick. With the arrival of the Sonos Era 100 and Sonos Era 300 speakers, there are suddenly all kinds of new Sonos home theater systems you can assemble. Yet even the highest-end arrangement you can put together – a setup consisting of a Sonos Arc, a pair of Sonos Era 300 speakers and a Sonos Sub (Gen 3) – won’t let you add multiple subs to the mix.

During our hands-on with the Sonos Era 300, we found these Dolby Atmos beasts offered game-changing results when placed into a Sonos home theater setup. Unlike the Sonos One and Sonos Era 100, the Era 300 operates in stereo mode (not mono) when paired with a Sonos soundbar, adding greater directionality to the soundscape of a surround system.

The latest Sonos home theater system setup – an Arc, Sub and two Era 300 speakers – is an impressive ensemble, but can Sennheiser deliver a better experience? (Image credit: Sonos)

Sadly, a lack of directionality is an issue with the current limitations of Sonos subwoofer setups. With even the best Sonos surround systems limited to either a single Sonos Sub or Sonos Sub Mini, the bass from these setups is going to be limited in how far it can spread throughout a room.

During our time with the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus and three Ambeo Subs, we found the addition of multiple subwoofers created truly three-dimensional reverberations that could fill an entire room. This effect was particularly thrilling during a viewing of the recent Oscar-winning war epic, All Quiet On The Western Front.

And there’s my sub envy triggered again. While I’m reasonably happy with my Sonos Sub, I have to sit in a specific sweet spot if I want to enjoy the full effect of its floor-shaking bass. If I sit a few feet in the wrong direction, those low bass bursts quickly dissipate – in part because low frequency sounds taper off more quickly over distance than higher frequencies.

The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus and three Ambeo Subs delivered truly three-dimensional reverberations that filled the room. (Image credit: Future/TechRadar)

One and done

Still, even if I could place multiple Sonos Subs into my home theater system, I wouldn’t. The beefy standard model takes up a fair amount of floorspace, and my lounge would have to double in size if I was going to throw three of them into a surround sound setup.

The cheaper and considerably smaller Sonos Sub Mini is an entirely different prospect. That baby has the ideal form factor for a multi-sub setup, and I would happily place three or four of them around my front room… as soon as I’d sold a kidney to raise the near $1,300 such an extravagant setup would cost.

We think that the Sonos Sub Mini has the ideal form factor for a multi-sub setup. (Image credit: Sonos)

While I still think the Sonos Arc is one of the best soundbars on the market, I’d dearly love to be able to pair it with a trio of Sonos Sub Minis. As a movie fan who enjoys having his spine tingled by deep bass – my neighbors are definitely gonna call the cops on me the next time I crank up Jurassic Park’s glass-shaking T.rex attack – I can only hope Sonos will support multi-sub setups in the near future.

For now, I’m going to have to keep sitting in that very particular spot on my sofa to get the most of my Sonos Sub. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to daydream about that trio of Ambeo Subs again. Apologies for the drool.