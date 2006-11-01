Starcom F1000 for Vonage review

It's fair to say that this Vonage unit has all the visual appeal of a mid-nineties Motorola. School children would laugh if you popped this out at a train station hotspot. The interface is a grey on orange LCD, and the keypad sticks and rocks in a truly unnerving way.
Yet for all its visual deficiencies, it is a true WiFi phone. The F1000 connects to your PC via USB and scans for your account details and settings.
Open access points are a cinch to make calls through, but WEP-enabled networks are a different story - though possible to connect to, the dreadful interface makes it almost impossible to enter a key, which means this isn't a phone for the local Starbucks or hotel room call. Tom Dennis