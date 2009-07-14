Targus Bluetooth Laser Mouse review

Can Targus best the Mighty Mouse?

Targus Bluetooth Laser Mouse
The look of Targus' Laser Mouse is suited to Apple's computer range

Our Verdict

A great-value alternative to the Mighty Mouse

For

  • Comfortable and responsive
  • 360 degree scrolling

Against

  • Needs tweaking for ideal use

This new Targus Bluetooth Laser mouse is easy to set up, feels great to use and looks good alongside your Mac.

Slightly bigger than Apple's Mighty Mouse, it glides over the desk beautifully.

The buttons offer just the right degree of resistance, and can be used for Dashboard and Exposé, even without installing the driver software (an optional download).

Its 'touch scroll' feature allows 360-degree scrolling but is too sensitive unless you set the scrolling speed to slow, but gets the job done thereafter.

