Little Britain pair back Funny or Die

Aspiring British comedians will have the opportunity to shine amongst the stars thanks to a UK version of the US website Funny or Die.

Little Britain stars Matt Lucas and David Walliams will help create momentum for the venture by performing some exclusive sketches. The aim of Funny or Die is to allow established comedians to experiment with new material for their cyber audience while offering new talent the chance to shine.

If this sounds like a recipe for comedic self-delusion, fear not, there's a soon-to-be hard-pressed production team on hand to sift the comic wheat from the chaff. Still one man's Black Adder is another's Two Pints… and that's where the public get the chance to vote on those videos that haven't earned the production team's immunity from being taken down.

Also supporting the UK site will be Hat Trick, the established independent producer of successful shows such as Have I Got News For You and Father Ted. Thus far, the UK site already has over 3,600 sketches for your delectation with blogs, forums and even a store amongst other features.

60 million Americans can't be wrong

The US site was set up last year by comedian Will Ferrell along with his co-star from the popular film comedy Anchorman, Adam McKay, along with writer Chris Henchy, and producer/director Judd Apatow.

Ferrell currently tops the hit list on the US site with a sketch starring a foul-mouthed two-year-old that's approaching 60m views – one for every person in the UK.

Established 'straight' talent pops up to demonstrate its ability to laugh at itself so it's perhaps a suitably light and airy place to escape the travails of our financially imploding world.

