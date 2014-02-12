The best Valentine's Day tech for singles

Learn to play guitar! Yeah, that'll do it for sure

Valentine's Day is generally a holiday for people who are in relationships to pat themselves and their partners on the back, and for people who aren't in relationships to feel bored and silly.

It doesn't have to be that way, though, and even if it is, you can try to make sure you're not alone come next year.

Either way, single people need to treat themselves too, and these six gadgets will either help you stay sane on V-Day or find a partner for next year.

1. Coopers DIY Home Brewing kit

Get it at: Dan Murphy's ($89.99)

By yourself on Valentine's Day? You might as well get drunk! And that's way more fun if you're drinking something you brewed yourself.

Coopers home-brewing kit looks pretty basic, true, but it's a fun, uncomplicated way to get started brewing beer in your kitchen.

Mmm beer

It's an all-in-one kit, so everything you need - including some basic beer mixes - is included.

Oh, and they have some basic international beer packs available as well, like European Lager or Mexican Cerveza packs.

Just don't enjoy your beer too much; it's hard to meet potential mates (or anyone, really) when one is stumbling over one's own feet.

2. Sonos Playbar

Get it at: JB Hi Fi ($997)

What better way to forget you're single than to immerse yourself in a comforting cocoon of sound? Plus if you do hook up with someone, movie night will be even better.

A wireless soundbar with built-in subwoofer, the Sonos Playbar is all about convenience and can integrate nicely into an existing Sonos audio system.

Alone or with a partner, this soundbar delivers

With just an optical digital audio input, it's not the most adaptable soundbar around and nor is it the best-sounding, but housing 9 individual speakers, it's still an assured and very desirable product

If you've already used Sonos multi-room products, good luck resisting this one.

3. Fitbit Flex

Get it at: Fitbit (AU$129.95)

Whether you want to get fit for yourself or so that your in shape for outings when you find an s/o, it can't hurt to have a little help.

We've recommended the Fitbit Flex before, and that's because it's basically the ultimate high tech fitness wearable. It's packed with features and has a subtle enough form factor to be worn anywhere.

The perfect accessory

The Flex tracks your steps taken, distance traveled and calories burned during the day. Then it tracks how long and how well you slept, and wakes you up with a gentle buzz that won't wake your partner up (when you find one - future proof!).

And it hooks up to your smartphone, where you can see all your stats.

4. Rocksmith 2014

Get it at: JB Hi Fi (AU$59)

Admit it: you've always wanted to learn to play guitar. You think it will make you cooler, and whether or not that's true, it will at least give you the confidence to finally sign up for an eHarmony account.

If you have an Xbox 360, a PS3, or a computer - any computer - Ubisoft's Rocksmith 2014 can help you achieve that dream.

Entertain yourself or croon for your new amore

Using an included USB cord and any electric guitar, you can engage in interactive guitar lessons, mini games, jam sessions, and more features designed to teach you how to shred.

Developer Ubisoft calls it "the fastest way to learn guitar," and the program's website is plastered with endorsements from big name bands and artists.

5. Philips Norelco QT4070 vacuum hair trimmer

Get it at: Shaver Shop ($89.95)

Yeah, we're going there.

Maybe the reason you haven't found a mate to spend this Valentine's Day with is because your beard, underarm or leg hair is downright unruly. Or maybe you're covered in copious amounts of hair … elsewhere.

Get trim before your next relationship

Everyone - girl or guy - should have a high tech hair trimmer like the Norelco QT4070 at hand for emergencies at the very least.

In addition to all the usual trappings, the QT4070 has one extra special feature: a built-in vacuum that sucks up your unwanted hair as you scrape it away from your flesh.

So you can use it before a date and your bathroom will still be clean - you know, just in case.

6. Google Now

Get it at: Free at the App Store AU

Sour news for Android users: you already have Google Now, and you have no excuse for missing all those appointments, birthdays and anniversaries. No wonder you're single!

We kid.

Jokes aside, the iPhone users out there may not even know that they have this tool at their disposal.

Who needs a lover when you've got Google Now?

If you're on iOS, download the Google Search app and you'll get more than just a blank search bar. This app also houses Google Now, the service that's designed to anticipate your needs before you even know you need them.

Have an appointment in your calendar? Google Now will send you traffic updates. Booked a flight three weeks ago? It remembers and gives you the relevant info.

If nothing else, Google Now might help you get your life together so you don't have to check this list again next year on Valentine's Day.