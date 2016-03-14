Kogan buys Dick Smith Online

With the demise of the Dick Smith brand around the country, administrators have been trying to salvage every last penny from the wreckage of the company. And today they've announced that the online Dick Smith brand will live on, under the ownership of Kogan.

Kogan plans to continue running the Dick Smith website as a dedicated online electronics store in Australia and New Zealand.

There's a few months before the new ownership comes into effect thanks to the transition and closure of the retail stores, but Kogan will officially take the reins on 1 June 2016.

Dick does data

Perhaps more important than keeping the brand alive though is the acquisition of Dick Smith's customer data records. As part of the purchase, Kogan also gets the database of Dick Smith's customer contact details.

Notices have already begun being sent out to Dick Smith customers about this change, with the ability to opt out of having their personal data transferred to the new owners.

If customers don't opt out before the deadline date of 5pm AEST on March 22, their details will be transferred to Kogan and they will start getting marketing from the new owners.