Where to watch Doctor Who: Stream every season online

In the British sci-fi show Doctor Who, the eponymous Doctor travels across time and space in a machine called the TARDIS. Along the way, the Doctor picks up various companions and fights monstrous villains, including the iconic Daleks and the sinister Cybermen. Find out where to watch Doctor Who online in full where you are.

Where to watch Doctor Who online Air dates: 1963-present Total seasons: 38 (862 episodes) Creators: Sydney Newman, Verity Lambert, Russell T. Davies Cast: Jodie Whittaker, Peter Capaldi, Matt Smith, David Tennant, Christopher Eccleston Streaming options: HBO Max (US) | Crave (CA) | BBC iPlayer (UK) | Britbox (AUS)

First aired in 1963, Doctor Who is the world’s longest-running science fiction TV series. The main character “regenerates” every few years, allowing different actors to take on the role. Jodie Whittaker, the current Doctor, is its thirteenth leading star. This show is a major part of British popular culture, but there are audiences that watch Doctor Who around the world. It’s generally divided into two eras: “classic” Doctor Who ran from 1963 to 1989, and “modern” Who launched in 2005 and continues today.

If you have time to catch up on the over-50-year run of Doctor Who, then you’ll be glad to know that you can find it on many streaming services, including HBO Max. In this feature, we explain how to watch Doctor Who, whether you’re in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada.

Where to watch Doctor Who online in the US

HBO Max has the rights to stream the modern era of Doctor Who in the US. With an HBO Max subscription, which costs $14.99 a month, you can stream the 12 seasons aired since 2005. HBO Max can be accessed on smart TVs like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV, Chromebooks, Chromecast, Roku devices, Fire Stick, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X & S, PC and Mac computers, iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch, and Android phones. If you’re a HBO Max subscriber and enjoyed Doctor Who, other shows that you might like include Raised by Wolves, the space-set drama from Ridley Scott; Babylon 5, the classic ‘90s space opera; and Game of Thrones, the fantasy epic. If you don’t have HBO Max, you can also access post-2005 Doctor Who by purchasing seasons or episodes from Google Play, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, or FandangoNow. If you want to watch the classic series, you can stream 129 multi-episode stories from all 26 seasons via Britbox.

Where to watch Doctor Who online in the UK

In the UK, the primary place to stream the post-2005 series of Doctor Who is BBC iPlayer. It is free to access by anyone whose household has a TV license, and it is accessible via apps on various devices or web browsers. Alternatively, Sky TV subscribers can stream the 12 seasons via the Sky Go app, or you can buy individual seasons or episodes via Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, or Sky Store. To watch the classic series - minus several early stories that have been partially or completely lost - you’ll need a subscription to BritBox, which costs £5.99/month or £59.99/year. A seven-day free trial is available.

Where to stream Doctor Who and watch every season online in Canada

In Canada, the 12 seasons of post-2005 Doctor Who are available to stream via Crave, which costs $9.99 a month. A seven-day free trial is available. You can also purchase individual seasons, subscription-free, via Apple TV, Microsoft Store, or Google Play. To watch the classic series, you can subscribe to BritBox, which has all 26 seasons (except for a few missing stories) available to stream for $8.99/month or $89.99/year. Or, you can buy many individual episodes via Microsoft Store.

Where to watch Doctor Who: stream every season online in Australia