You can now fetch yourself some Stan on Fetch TV

UPDATE: Optus Fetch TV customers will be receiving unmetered Stan access from April – details below!

Good news for owners of the Fetch TV DVR – After partnering for the launch of Netflix last year, the digital streaming/DVR box has today launched a dedicated Stan app on the platform.

Located within the Apps section of the Fetch TV's menu system, the new Stan app offers integrated access to the thousands of hours of movies and TV shows.

Just like with Netflix, Fetch TV customers will still need a Stan subscription in order to access the content although new Optus broadband customers signing up to the $90 Entertainment Starter Bundle with Fetch TV will get three months of Stan for free.

Stan-ding on its own two feet

On top of this, Optus has announced that its broadband customers will be getting unmetered access to Stan from April this year.

However, customers on other service providers will need to monitor their usage to ensure no excess data charges.

The expansion to Fetch TV comes just weeks after Stan expanded to the Xbox One, and means that accessing the service on a big screen is available to a large number of people.

While the number of compatible devices is still a long way off Netflix's near ubiquitous accessibility, Stan's expansion is still much greater than that of Presto, thanks to apps on devices like the Apple TV and Telstra TV.