The best movies on Netflix Australia: great films you can watch right now

Dolemite Is My Name, starring Eddie Murphy is one of the best movies of the year, which is why we've added it to the number one spot in our list of top trending movies on Netflix Australia

With thousands of movies at your disposal, it's easy to get stuck in binge-watching mode, but finding the honest-to-goodness best films can be a bit of a hassle.

Top trending movies on Netflix Australia 2019

We've put together a list of the greatest possible films you can watch – curated by TechRadar editors and backed up with ratings from IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes. We'll keep this best-of list up to date with the latest movies that are must-watch.

Below, you'll also find a hand-selected list of the top trending newly added movies on Netflix Australia at the moment.

1. Dolemite Is My Name

For years, aspiring entertainer Rudy Ray Moore (Eddie Murphy) struggled to break into show business, mostly due to the fact that he wasn't particularly good at anything. Taking inspiration from a local homeless person's hilariously filthy rhymes, Rudy takes on the persona of a foul-mouthed pimp named Dolemite, immediately becoming an underground sensation across black America. Of course, it's not enough to break into the Billboard charts with his raunchy comedy albums – Rudy's got bigger dreams, such as starring in his very own Dolemite movie! Now, Rudy and his crew gang – portrayed in the film by the likes of Keegan-Michael Key, Wesley Snipes, Omar Epps, Craig Robinson and more – set out to make a film for the people, one which has pimps, drug pushers, blood, boobs and an all-girl karate army! Based on a true story, Dolemite is My Name is a true underdog story about making your own dreams into a reality, even if you don't have any real talent to speak of! If you love movies like Ed Wood, you'll love Dolemite Is My Name.

IMDB Rating: 7.5, Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

2. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Some people will say that Breaking Bad, which had about as perfect an ending as a groundbreaking TV show can have, didn't need a follow-up. Sure, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie isn't strictly necessary, but we'll gladly spend more time with these characters. In this Netflix Original event from series creator Vince Gilligan, we catch up again with Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), who's now on the run following the events of the violent series finale. Yes, you will see a number of familiar faces in El Camino, which essentially plays out like an especially cinematic double episode. In our opinion, El Camino is a fantastic bookend to one of the greatest series of all time, and fans should be more than grateful for the opportunity to revisit this world.

IMDB Rating: 7.7, Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

3. Between Two Ferns: The Movie

Following an interview incident that leaves guest Matthew McConaughey dead, Between Two Ferns host Zach Galifianakis is sent on a quest by his boss Will Ferrell to film a whole season's worth of interviews in a single week in order to redeem himself. To do this, Zach and his crew head out on an epic road trip to interview the likes of Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Benedict Cumberbatch and more. Featuring hilariously offbeat humour and deliciously awkward interviews, Between Two Ferns is underscored by a surprisingly sweet story about friendship and loyalty. It also saves its funniest moments for the closing credits, where a number of outtakes give us a peek behind the process of filming these interview segments. Spolier alert: Zach and his guests find it very difficult to keep a straight face.

IMDB Rating: 6.2, Rotten Tomatoes: 80%

4. Aquaman

Following on from the success of DC's last standalone film, Wonder Woman, comes the larger than life adventures of Aquaman, starring the one and only Jason Momoa in the titular role. Once considered a ridiculous character by many, Aquaman finally gets to show what he's made of in this epic blockbuster from Australian director James Wan (Saw, The Conjuring). A war is set to kick off between land and ocean, testing the allegiances of Arthur Curry (Momoa), rightful heir to the throne of Atlantis. With some goading from the warrior princess Mera (Amber Heard), a reluctant Arthur must fight to reclaim the throne from his villainous half-brother, Orn (Patrick Wilson), if he has any hope of preventing this war. One of the most visually spectacular superhero films ever made, Aquaman rivals Star Wars in terms of its scope, with the underwater city of Atlantis being a particular standout. Thankfully, the film is carried by the charm of its characters rather than its VFX, making it DC Cinematic Universe's most fun and enjoyable movie to date.

IMDB Rating: 7.0, Rotten Tomatoes: 65%

5. Always Be My Maybe

With the success of Crazy Rich Asians finally proving that there's indeed an audience hungry for mainstream films made from an Asian perspective, Netflix's film Always Be My Maybe has arrived at the perfect time to reinforce that truth. The film's story is universal: after growing apart years ago, two childhood friends end up back in each other's lives only to fall in love all over again. It helps that those two friends are played by none other than the hilarious comedian Ali Wong (from Netflix's standup special, Ali Wong: Baby Cobra) and the extremely charming Randall Park (Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Interview). With an amazing guest appearance from man-of-the-moment Keanu Reeves, Always Be My Maybe is one of the most enjoyable romantic comedies that Netflix has delivered to date.

IMDB Rating: 6.9, Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

6. I Am Mother

A smart, slow-burn science fiction film that favours suspense over explosions, I Am Mother is more akin to the likes of Ex Machina and Moon than it is The Terminator or I, Robot. The mother in question is in fact a robot (voiced by Rose Byrne) who has been raising and preparing a young girl (Clara Rugaard) within a scientific facility since birth, with no contact with the outside world, for reasons unknown. Though the girl, referred to only as 'daughter', loves her 'mother', the arrival of an outsider (Hilary Swank) turns her world upside down with a startling revelation, forcing the girl to question her allegiance to the machine that raised her and its motives. Featuring a story that will keep you guessing, and an incredibly-convincing practical robot suit devised by Weta and performed by Luke Hawker, I Am Mother is a must-watch for sci-fi fans.

IMDB Rating: 6.9, Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

7. The Perfection

A deliriously twisty and sinister horror film, The Perfection follows the demented relationship between musical prodigy Charlotte (Allison Williams) and rising star Lizzie (Logan Browning), who threatens to upstage Charlotte at her former school. Without giving too much away, The Perfection is absolutely unpredictable – not even the trailer above can truly give you an idea of what the film has in store for unsuspecting viewers. Just know that The Perfection isn't afraid to get gross or venture into shocking and uncomfortable territory.

IMDB Rating: 6.2, Rotten Tomatoes: 84%

8. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Netflix's highly-anticipated new film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is finally here, and while it doesn't quite live up to the hype it generated from its showing at Sundance, it does feature an absolutely magnetic performance from Zac Efron, who plays the depraved serial killer Ted Bundy. Told from the perspective of Bundy's former girlfriend Liz (Lily Collins), Extremely Wicked attempts to explain how any rational human could have fallen for the horrific murderer's innocence claims. Leaning heavily into Bundy's reported eloquence and charm, the film occasionally makes the killer of over 30 young women seem like an underdog, which may rub some the wrong way. Of course, that approach does serve the film's ultimate goal, which is to provide the viewer with an understanding of how someone as evil as Bundy could emotionally infiltrate a person's life to such a degree.

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10, Rotten Tomatoes: 58%

9. Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé

Netflix nabbed a huge exclusive when it locked down the rights to Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé – an in depth documentary showcasing the megastar's awe-inspiring performances at Coachella 2018, intercut with extensive behind-the-scenes and rehearsal footage. More than an incredibly entertaining concert film, Homecoming also acts as a rallying cry for women of colour the world over. A powerful and politically-charged statement that just happens to be filled with absolute bangers, Homecoming is surely to please Beyoncé fans.

IMDB Rating: 7.5 , Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

10. Triple Frontier

After years of service to their country with little to show for it, a group of soldiers (Oscar Isaac, Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam, Pedro Pascal and Garrett Hedlund) sets out to rob one of the wealthiest and most dangerous cartels in South America. Of course, things exactly don't go to plan, and now the team is on the run with upwards of $250 million in drug money. Can they escape with the money and their lives? Directed by J. C. Chandor (A Most Violent Year), Triple Frontier is an edge-of-your-seat thriller with terrific performances and fantastic cinematography (believe us, the film looks spectacular in 4K HDR).

IMDB Rating: 6.6 , Rotten Tomatoes: 72%