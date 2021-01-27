This Arlo Pro 3 deal will help you save big on home security cameras

Kitting your home out with security cameras is a great way to provide peace of mind that your home is safe when you’re not around, or it can be useful in checking on the kids when they’re playing outside. While it may initially seem like an expensive investment, there are some blinding deals on the top-notch Arlo Pro 3.

In the US, you can pick up four Arlo Pro 3 cameras in a kit with a smart hub for $300 less than the usual price at Best Buy making it $499.99 in total. That’s the same price a two-camera set usually sells for and 37% off the usual price. While it's not the lowest we've ever seen the camera bundle priced at, it's a hefty saving considering the time of year. Alternatively, Amazon is offering a three-camera kit for $467 - a saving of $182.99. Once again, it's not the most affordable price we've seen for this kit, but it is good value.

If you're in the UK, you can also save on the Arlo Pro 3 kits. Amazon has dropped the price of a four-camera kit to £740.80 9 (was £899.99), that’s an 18% saving. Meanwhile, the three-camera kit has been dropped by £169.19 to £580.80.

Arlo Pro 3 VMS4440P Smart Home Security Camera System: $799.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

This Arlo Pro 3 bundle offers $300 off the four-camera kit. It records in 2K resolution, with HDR and even has built-in spotlights so footage at night is in color as well as during the day. The camera's 160degree field of view ensures you can keep a check on a wide area of your property, and you can even zoom in to the footage too. However, it's only available in white. If you want black cameras, you'll have to pay full price.

Arlo Pro 3 VMS4340P Smart Home Security Camera System: $649.99 $495 at Amazon

This deal on a three-camera kit doesn't have the same savings as the Best Buy four-camera offer, but it's still great value and is best suited to those with smaller properties. Just like the Best Buy deal, it's only available on the white version of the cameras. If you prefer black, you'll have to pay more.

Today's best Arlo Pro deals 3 in the UK

Arlo Pro 3 VMS4440P Smart Home Security Camera System: £899.99 £740.80 at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering the four-camera Arlo Pro 3 kit for just less than £160 off. It's not the cheapest price we've seen the kit, as it was slashed to £584.99 in late 2020, but it's the most affordable it's been so far this year. If you can't wait to see if it gets reduced further later in the year, then it's worth buying.

Arlo Pro 3 VMS4340P Smart Home Security Camera System £749.99 £580.80 at Amazon

The Arlo Pro 3 bundle with three cameras has a slightly bigger discount, as it's got almost £170 off the usual price. Once again, it's not the most-discounted it's ever been but it's certainly the best price cut we've seen in 2021 so far.

The Arlo Pro 3 cameras are battery-powered and come with an integrated spotlight so they can record color footage in 2K during the day and at night. The cameras also support two-way audio so you can converse with anyone in its field of view, and the Arlo Pro 3 can distinguish whether the motion detected has been created by a person, an animal or a vehicle. You also get a rolling seven days of free cloud recordings, so you can view the past week's footage as well as your camera's live stream via the app.

If you're willing to forgo the built-in spotlight and happy to record video at 1080P rather than 2k, you may find some cheaper Arlo Pro 2 deals available.

