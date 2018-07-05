These are the best-selling VR games on Steam halfway through 2018

With the Steam Summer Sale over as of Thursday morning, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and HTC Vive Pro owners have hopefully found plenty of deals on the virtual reality (VR) games they’ve been waiting to play.

Now, Steam has released its Best of 2018 (So Far) lists, breaking down the top sellers, best new releases, most played, and top-selling VR games, to help you figure out what to put on your Wish Lists for the next big sale.

VR headset owners probably won’t be surprised by many of the names on the Top VR games list, which splits games into sales tiers of Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze.

Many of them fall on our lists for best HTC Vive games , best Oculus Rift games and best VR games overall.

Plus, while the big summer sale may be over, but many of the games still have individual discounts, mostly around 25-50% off, to take advantage of.

Valve doesn’t list out specific sales figures and randomizes the order of titles, so we’re listing all of the top-selling VR games alphabetically, with links to the Steam pages so you can save, follow or buy the titles your peers like the most.

Platinum

Gold

Silver

Check Valve’s link for the longer list of Bronze-selling VR titles.

One thing to note is that many of these titles came out in 2016 and 2017. Does this mean that 2018 VR titles aren’t attracting as much interest, or simply that older games are hitting better Steam numbers because of steeper discounts? We’ll have to wait and see how these figures compare to the end-of-2018 list.

Vive owners should also check out the Vive Summer Sale 2018 , which ends July 8, and includes the option to get a free copy of Moss VR with a Viveport subscription.