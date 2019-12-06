The cheapest computer in the world now costs less than $20

Online retailer Gearbest is now selling the A95X MiniQ, an Android mini PC that can also double as a thin client, for a mere $19.69 including free shipping from China to most countries.

That’s far less than even the cheapest Raspberry Pi device, and unlike the latter, it is a fully configured personal computer that can be used out of the box (assuming you have a spare keyboard, mouse, and monitor or TV).

However, this deal is only live for the next few days and limited in quantity, so you'll need to be quick if you want to get your hands on one. Best of all, perhaps, you don't need a coupon for this offer, either.

Bargain basement

The device itself is easy to use, with an easy learning curve thanks to the preloaded Android 9.0 OS.

It comes with a quad-core processor (Rockchip RK3228A), 2GB of RAM, 16GB on-board storage and plenty of connectivity/expansion options: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, an audio jack, two USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port, a card reader and an HDMI port that can pipe 4K content.

You even get a remote control and an HDMI cable thrown in for free, and the A95 can hardware decode 4K content, making it perfect as a budget streaming client.

At 93 x 93 x 18mm, you will be able to conceal or move it around with ease as well. Since it is compatible with Google Play and boasts internet access, you should be able to use it with all the main Android productivity suites (like G Suite , or Office 365 ).