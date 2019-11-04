The best upcoming TV shows and movies on Netflix
UPDATE: Will Robinson better start watching his back, because the second season of Lost in Space has got a release date and trailer. Details on the next slide!
Netflix has changed the way we engage with television shows and movies forever, giving us the most convenient way to experience both from the comfort of our living rooms, laptop screens or smartphones.
With a rapidly growing library of shows on the service and a huge lineup of projects in the works, we've put together a list of the best upcoming TV shows and movies on Netflix for 2019 and beyond.
The shows and films on this list have been hand-picked based on how excited we are for them, meaning that it's not intended to be a complete release schedule. Instead, consider it our curated list of the coolest looking Netflix Originals currently in the works.
We've also included upcoming seasons of already established shows which we're really eager to see. So without further ado, these are the best TV shows and movies coming soon to Netflix.
The Movies That Made Us
If you've watched any of the Netflix Original docuseries The Toys That Made Us, you'll totally understand how excited we are by the prospect of a spin-off series exploring the movies that defined the childhoods of every '80s kid. The Movies That Made Us promises to do just that, with the four-episode first season focusing on such classic films as Ghostbusters, Die Hard, Dirty Dancing and Home Alone. Best of all, we won't have to wait long for the show to arrive – The Movies That Made Us will land on Netflix at the end of this month.
Release date: November 29, 2019
Ghost in the Shell
The Major is back! Masamune Shirow's classic cyberpunk saga is getting a brand-new, Netflix Original instalment with Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045. This time, Production I.G. has stepped away from traditional animation entirely, with the new series created entirely in CGI – a decision that's sure to be divisive amongst long time Ghost in the Shell fans. Still, we should probably give it the benefit of the doubt, given that celebrated anime director Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed Ex Machina) is at the helm. You can check out the show's first teaser trailer below.
Release date: 2020
Cowboy Bebop (live action)
Saddle up, space cowboys, because Spike Spiegel and crew will return in a brand new, live action Cowboy Bebop series from Netflix! We don't know much about it as yet, though it has been confirmed that series creator Shinichiro Watanabe will be involved as a consultant on the show, while John Cho (Star Trek) will play Spike, Mustafa Shakir (Luke Cage) will play Jet Black and Daniella Pineda (The Vampire Diaries) will play Faye Valentine. The original show followed a band of misfit bounty hunters, each haunted by their own past, as they travelled the galaxy trying to keep food in their bellies. Packed with incredibly action, amazing style and lovable characters, Cowboy Bebop is ripe for further adventures – provided Netflix can stick the landing. Christopher L. Yost (Thor: Ragnarok) will write the new series, while Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg will act as showrunners. While Netflix recently released a behind-the-scenes teaser (which you can watch below) to announce the show's filming, the live-action adaptation has been put on hiatus for 7-9 months to allow star Cho to recover following a serious and unfortunate on-set injury. We hope he gets well soon!
Release date: TBA
Lost in Space 2
The wait is almost over – Lost in Space's second season now has a release date and a flashy new trailer to go along with it! Taking a page out of the Stranger Things playbook, the Robinson family's latest adventure will officially be called Lost in Space 2, cementing its intention as a proper sequel. That means we can expect Lost in Space 2 to significantly raise the stakes and deliver an even bigger scope this time around. Following the events of the first season, the Robinson family is stranded on an ocean planet without their Robot. Now, they must work together to find their robotic buddy and get back to the other colonists. Of course, Dr. Smith (Parker Posey) is still with them, so we imagine things won't go smoothly. Check out the trailer for Lost in Space 2 below.
Release date: December 24, 2019
6 Underground
Superstar Ryan Reynolds has teamed up with mega-director Michael Bay for what's sure to be Netflix's biggest action blockbuster to date! 6 Underground follows a group of elite soldiers with shady pasts who come together to carry out important operations for the benefit of mankind. Now, a trailer has arrived and we couldn't be more pumped for Bay's return to muscular action films like The Rock and Bad Boys. You can check out the 6 Underground's awesome-looking action set-pieces in the trailer below.
Release date: December 13, 2019
The Irishman
Exciting news for fans of Martin Scorsese's classic gangster films – the director is bringing The Irishman to Netflix in 2018, and Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel and Al Pacino (working with the filmmaker for the very first time) are all along for the ride. The Irishman follows a mob hitman (De Niro) as he recalls his possible involvement in the murder of Jimmy Hoffa, and is based on the best-selling book by Charles Brandt. Because the story takes place over multiple decades, Scorsese will be employing cutting edge de-aging technology (the same tech used in numerous Marvel films) on several of its cast members. If you're a film buff and aren't excited about this, you may need to check your pulse. Check out the trailer for The Irishman below.
Release date: November 27, 2019
The Witcher
One of the most anticipated new shows arriving on Netflix this year is the first live-action adaptation of The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. Said to be based more closely on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski's books rather than the games that made the series internationally famous, the show still nails the look and feel of CD Projekt Red's beloved RPGs. With a huge budget, massive sets and terrific VFX, Netflix's The Witcher could be the streaming service's own Game of Thrones if it plays its cards right. You can check out the show's first official trailer below.
Release date: 2019