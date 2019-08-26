Best Samsung Galaxy S10e plans and prices in Australia

Well, the affordable entry into Samsung's 2019 range of flagship handsets is here, and the Samsung Galaxy S10e is a stunner. Alongside the main Galaxy S10 and the larger S10 Plus handsets, the S10e offers some seriously premium style and features at a more palatable price.
You can check out our hands-on Samsung Galaxy S10e review for more deep info on the specs and looks of the 'budget' offering, but for those chasing down a way to save even more on the handset, then here's the best hand-picked plans available.
See also: Galaxy S10e hands-on review | Galaxy S10 hands-on review | Galaxy S10 Plus review
Best Samsung Galaxy S10e plans
The more affordable Galaxy S10e has been announced in a single storage configuration (128GB) and will set you back $1,199, but here we've rounded up the best plans on offer so you won't have to fork out all that cash all at once.
- Check out our Galaxy S10 plans page for the best price on the main flagship
- Or if you're after the extra power and screen, try the Galaxy S10 Plus
- Compare outright Australian prices for the Samsung Galaxy S10e at Getprice
Best overall value and budget option – Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB | 60GB data | $85 pm
As expected, Optus is offering the most well-rounded deal on the Samsung Galaxy S10e, and it's doing so at the reasonable monthly cost of $85. Alongside a stellar 60GB of data, you'll get the usual host of extras, such as Optus Sport and National Geographic subscriptions. Total cost over 24 months is $2,280
View Deal
Best big data plan - Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB | 200GB data | Unlimited international talk and text | $105 pm
If you're keen on the S10e but are after more data, paying an extra $20 each month (more than the plan above) will net you 200GB of data in total, along with unlimited international talk and text and 2GB of roaming data to play with. Total cost over 24 months is $2,520
View Deal