Best Samsung Galaxy S10e plans and prices in Australia

Well, the affordable entry into Samsung's 2019 range of flagship handsets is here, and the Samsung Galaxy S10e is a stunner. Alongside the main Galaxy S10 and the larger S10 Plus handsets, the S10e offers some seriously premium style and features at a more palatable price.

You can check out our hands-on Samsung Galaxy S10e review for more deep info on the specs and looks of the 'budget' offering, but for those chasing down a way to save even more on the handset, then here's the best hand-picked plans available.

Best Samsung Galaxy S10e plans

The more affordable Galaxy S10e has been announced in a single storage configuration (128GB) and will set you back $1,199, but here we've rounded up the best plans on offer so you won't have to fork out all that cash all at once.

Best overall value and budget option – Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB | 60GB data | $85 pm As expected, Optus is offering the most well-rounded deal on the Samsung Galaxy S10e, and it's doing so at the reasonable monthly cost of $85. Alongside a stellar 60GB of data, you'll get the usual host of extras, such as Optus Sport and National Geographic subscriptions. Total cost over 24 months is $2,280

