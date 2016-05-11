Ultra HD TV sales see ultra growth in Asia Pacific

According to the latest findings from research company GfK, the market size for Ultra HD televisions in the Asia Pacific region has doubled over the last year.

Though the overall TV market has seen a 2 percent drop in the region since last year, Ultra HD TV sales are skyrocketing, with over 590,000 units sold across 11 markets surveyed, with 12 out of every 100 televisions sold being of the UHD variety.

While Korea was named the largest Ultra HD market, Singapore and Hong Kong have the highest sales penetration, with one in three TVs sold supporting 4K resolutions, while Vietnam has proven to be the fasted growing market.

A whopping 53 percent of Ultra HD TVs sold in the region are 55-inches and above in size – 37 percent of Australian buyers have taken the ‘bigger is better’ approach, opting for televisions 60-inches and above.

According to Gerard Tan, Account Director for Technology, Asia, “price and competition factor” can be thanked for the growing popularity of Ultra HD TVs, stating that “the product has become more affordable compared to a year ago.”