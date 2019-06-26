Sony is expanding Alexa functionality on its Android-based smart TVs

Sony is bringing some new Alexa functionality to its Android TV smart TVs with the new Amazon Alexa Music, Cameras and TV Control app that's rolling out today.

The app adds a number of Alexa’s features – like the ability to control smart cameras from Ring and find music using their voice – but will only be available on select Sony smart TVs. So far that list includes all the Sony 2019 models, most 2018 models, the mid-range models from 2017 (A1E, X940E, X930E, X900E, X850E, X800E) and a few models from 2016 (Z9D, X800D, X750D, X700D).

Previously, Android TV had the ability to access Alexa through a dedicated Alexa app or from an Alexa smart speaker connected to the TV, but Alexa’s functionalities were restricted. The latest update brings the Android TV experience a bit closer to that of a proper Amazon Fire TV device – like the Amazon Fire TV Cube – while still retaining the Android TV user interface.

The update should start rolling out today to select Sony smart TVs in the US, but don't be alarmed if it doesn't pop up right away.