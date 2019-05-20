Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S11 details leaked

Rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 have started to roll in recently and the latest states that both front and rear cameras will have a different position to those on the Galaxy Note 9.

That’s according to reputable leaker @UniverseIce, who tweeted as much, following it up by saying that the rear camera would have a vertical rather than horizontal arrangement. Though that would be a slightly surprising change given that both the Note 9 and Samsung Galaxy S10 range have a horizontal camera arrangement.

When asked if it would have the “same camera hardware”, @UniverseIce replied that it would. Presumably that means the same hardware as the dual-lens Galaxy Note 9, but at the very least we’d expect a third and perhaps even a fourth lens to be added, given that the Galaxy S10 phones with the exception of the Samsung Galaxy S10e all have three or more rear lenses.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review

See what we think of the OnePlus 7 Pro

The iPhone 11 is landing later this year

The source didn’t say how the front camera’s position would change, but it’s likely to use a punch-hole like the S10 range, rather than a notch, so that could be all they mean.

It's worth noting also that these camera changes are apparently the Note 10's "two biggest changes", so the design might otherwise be very similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

Da Vinci's two biggest changes:1.Change the front camera position2.Change the rear camera positionMay 19, 2019

Inspired by artists

Looking further ahead, the same source has said that the Samsung Galaxy S11 is code-named Picasso. That would make some sense, given that the Galaxy Note 10 is believed to be code-named Da Vinci, however it doesn’t really tell us much about the phone.

Picasso was regarded as an experimental painter, one who helped create new styles such as Cubism, so it’s possible that this is a hint that the Galaxy S11 will have a radical new design or features. But then again we might be reading far too much into it – the name might not hint at anything at all.

There aren’t many Samsung Galaxy S11 rumors yet, but Samsung has recently announced a 64MP camera, so that might be included. Don’t count on seeing it on the Galaxy Note 10 though.