Nike+ iPod heart rate monitor out soon

The new iPod heart rate monitor from Nike is set to be released on 1 June, just in time for your summer jogging schedule.

The latest bit of Nike+ iPod kit will let you view your heart beat as you pound through the park on your run, listening in to your favourite tunes as you jog.

Run like the wind

The kit will be out in the US tjhis summer, according to a long-time contributor on the Nike+ forums who writes:

"I have a US launch date for the Nike+ compatible heart rate monitor. It will officially launch on 1 June, 2010, although it may reach some retail outlets slightly sooner.

"It will reach Canadian markets in June and will launch internationally in summer 2010, exact date to be determined."

No word yet from Nike on plans for a UK launch, but we expect to hear more on that front soon.

Nike+ via MacRumors