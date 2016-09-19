This is the GoPro Hero5 and Karma drone and their price

GoPro just announced its first flagship camera in two years, debuting the GoPro Hero5 Black at an event Monday, as well as the smaller GoPro Hero5 Sessions and its all-new Karma drone.

Hero5 Black is the most powerful, easy-to-use GoPro ever, according to the action camera company. It has a streamlined interface and adds a 2-inch touchscreen to the back. Don't worry, there's still simple one-button control.

The box-like Sessions camera returns with the souped-up GoPro Hero5 Sessions. It now shoots 4K video while maintaining its smaller dimensions.

Both the GoPro Hero5 Black and Sessions take 4K video at 30 frames per second and come with much-needed video stabilization for all of your action sports needs. There's also voice control in seven languages.

The higher-end Black version stands out by shooting RAW and WDR photos, recording stereo audio and capturing GPS locations. It shoots 12MP photos, while the Sessions is capped at 10MP.

Best of all, both new GoPro cameras are waterproof without housing up to 33 feet. They're compatible with existing GoPro mounts.

GoPro Karma drone

The GoPro Hero 5 Karma drone is unique because it's foldable and comes in a backpack. This helps GoPro stand out, as it's really late to the drone game next to DJI and its Phantom drones

It's small enough to take anywhere, touted GoPro, and its foldable design and backpack make it so comfortable to wear during any activity, users will forget they've got it on.

The GoPro Karma drone specs include a 3-axis camera stabilizer that can be removed from the drone and attached to the included Karma Grip for capturing ultra-smooth handheld and gear-mounted footage. There's also a game-style controller that has an integrated touch display.

The GoPro Hero5 Black costs $399 (AU$569.95, UK prices to come), and the GoPro Hero5 Sessions costs $299 (AU$459.95). Their official release date is October 2, announced the company.

The GoPro Karma drone, however, will cost you an extreme price: $799 (AU$1,195.95), without the camera Hero5. With the Hero5 Sessions, it costs $999 (AU and UK pricing TBA), and the ultimate bundle with the Karma drone plus Hero5 Black is priced at $1099 (AU$1,649.95). The Karma release date is October 23.

GoPro is also selling a subscription to its new service, GoPro Plus. It costs $4.99 a month after a free trial.

We'll have a hands on review of the GoPro Hero5 cameras and the drone later today.