How to use drones for photography

In the last year, drones (also known as 'multirotor' craft or 'quadcopters') have made the leap from niche gadget tech for the radio control enthusiast to a piece of serious imaging kit that every photographer wants to get their hands on.

The latest generation of drones are easier to fly, feature better cameras and have auto flight features that now enable anyone to capture professional quality footage with limited flying experience.

But the price and features of these drones vary greatly, so if you are looking to capture the world from a bird's eye perspective you need to make sure that the drone you purchase is designed for photography and is not just a hobby craft with a camera attached.

In this short guide we'll outline some of the basics that will help you make a decision on what drone to buy as well as the rules about flying how to stay safe and legal.