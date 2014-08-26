Sydney, Adelaide to get Telstra's 700MHz spectrum 4G in September

Telstra gives another two cities some new 4G

Telstra is extending its commercial trials of the 700MHz spectrum for its new 4G network to Sydney and Adelaide ahead of the full 2015 roll out.

Starting mid-September, the two cities join Darwin, Perth, Fremantle, Mt Isa, Mildura and Griffith, where the 700MHz spectrum network was switched on in July.

This follows the final analog TV switch off occurring last year, while Telstra, Optus and TPG had bought up the spectrum during the Digital Dividend in early 2013.

The freed up 700MHz spectrum is scheduled to be switched on across the country in January 2015.

More 4G

Telstra and Optus were granted early access commercial licences by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) in July for the low band 700MHz spectrum, which allows signals to travel further and reach deeper into buildings.

Mike Wright, Telstra's Group Managing Director Networks, said the expansion of commercial trials in Sydney and Adelaide is an important step in the development of the new network.

"We are excited to offer customers in these parts of Sydney and Adelaide, with compatible devices, an early view on the future of 4G technology and the opportunity to experience the fastest mobile data speeds in Australia," said Wright.

"Telstra also has double the holdings of 700 MHz spectrum than the other carriers, and, this combined with our existing 4G services, doubles the 4G capacity of our network in these areas, and means we can support more customers, using more devices, doing more things at the same time."

Compatible smartphones include the Samsung Galaxy S5, LG G3, HTC One (M8) and HTC Desire 610, as well as Telstra's Advance Pro X Category 6 Wi-Fi hotspot.

It is expected that more compatible devices will make its way to Australia before the end of the year.