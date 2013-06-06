Optus launches devices for its 4G TD-LTE network

Last month, Optus launched it's new 4G TD-LTE network in Canberra, but you couldn't use it as devices were only compatible with FD-LTE 4G networks.

Today, Optus announced the availability of Optus' dual-band devices, the E5776 Wi-Fi modem and the E3276 v2 premium USB mode, which are compatible with both TD-LTE and FD-LTE networks.

The dual-band devices are available on both prepaid and postpaid plans, with plans starting from about $50 a month.

Only 13 network sites have been turned on in Canberra's city centre, but Optus plans to expand the network to over 50 sites by the end of the year.

