Vodafone makes YouTube mobile deal

Vodafone announced today that it has tied up a deal to launch a YouTube Mobile service for its European mobile customers.

The YouTube mobile service, which will launch first in the UK, will give users a daily selection of new videos to watch - although not the full range offered by the YouTube online service.

Vodafone mobile users will be able to forward links for these videos to other people, search across multiple categories, and also upload their own content directly from their mobile phones.

A Vodafone spokesperson told tech.co.uk that the service would be more extensive than the limited YouTube service launched by US carrier Verizon on its V-Cast platform at the end of last year.

The UK service will be launched "later this year" according to the Vodafone spokesperson. Pricing details have yet to be confirmed, with Vodafone currently considering the options of offering the service as part of a data bundle package or as a subscription service.

The agreement with YouTube follows separate announcements this week of Vodafone deals to bring MySpace Mobile and an eBay service to its mobile devices.