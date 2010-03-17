Virgin nabs HTC Desire in massive Android update

Virgin Media has announced its new line-up of mobile phones - and it's gone gaga over Android.

The company will now be adding the Samsung Galaxy Portal and the Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 to its ranks, joining the incumbent Android model, the

LG Intouch Max GW620

.

And on top of that, Virgin Media will be joining the circle of operators offering the HTC Desire, making it the sixth to do so.

Budget and bigger

The LG Intouch Max GW620 and the Samsung Galaxy Portal are both now available free from £22 per month - which makes sense given they're both more skewed to the budget bunch of Android enthusiasts.

The bigger hitters, the Xperia X10 and the Desire, will both be coming this April. As with other operators, we don't have any idea about tariffs, but Virgin Media assures us they will be compelling.

We're loving the Android wave hitting the UK public at the moment - the HTC Legend and Desire are looking likely to be big hitters, so it's good that at least one of these is being offered to Virgin Media