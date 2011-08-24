Video: The full Symbian Belle line-up

If you've feverishly been waiting to see what the countdown was all about for Nokia and gasped at the launch of Symbian Belle and a trio of handsets*, we've got a treat for you.

Videos of the new phones in action. Video of how NFC will work on the new handsets. An overview of the Symbian Belle overview AND a walkthrough.

What more could a Nokia fan want?*

Check out the videos below - or failing that, look at the still pictures at the start and enter the magical world of your imagination to visualise what it would look like.

We're not fussed.

*Or if you don't care but like looking at moving pictures rather than words, we're here for you too.