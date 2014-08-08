The Moto X+1 might have even better specs than we thought

It's about time the Moto X got an upgrade

Last we heard about Motorola's rumored Moto X+1, the upcoming flagship was said to rock the same Snapdragon 800 processor found in countless other handsets.

But according to the latest leak the Moto X+1 might actually sport a more powerful quad-core Snapdragon 801 that's currently powering the Samsung Galaxy S5.

The phone in question appeared on Geekbench as the Motorola XT1097, and speculation suggests that this is the Moto X+1.

And the phone's processor speed of 2.46GHz suggests that it features the upgraded Snapdragon 801, not the 800.

Level up

The Snapdragon chip isn't the only spec this benchmark says is better than what we previously expected.

In addition it seems the Moto X+1 might come with slightly more storage, at 32GB instead of 24GB, and a better front-facing camera - 5 megapixels instead of 2.

And don't forget about Android L!

The original Moto X was a looker and a solid phone to boot, but it will definitely be nice for it to get an upgrade.

We're expecting to see the X+1 debut alongside the Moto 360 smartwatch soon.

Via Phone Arena