Telstra added 1.3 million customers on the back of its 4G focus

Losing out on the purchase of Adam Internet has seemingly not deterred Telstra's growth, reporting today that in the year ending June 2013, the telco had added 1.3 million new mobile customers, including 452,000 mobile broadband customers and 423,000 postpaid handheld customers.

Its total retail mobile customer base now sits at 15.1 million, with Telstra CEO David Thodey attributing the growth to a renewed focus on customer service and extensively updating its 4G network.

"We know our customers value extensive coverage, fewer drop outs on calls and reliable mobile data speeds, and we invested $1.2 billion in our mobile network during the year to deliver on this," Thodey said.

4G power

Telstra said that there have been more than 2.8 million 4G Telstra devices activated since the launch of its 4G network.

According to Telstra, its 4G network currently covers 66 per cent of the Australian population and is on target to reach 85 per cent coverage by the end of the year.

Thodey also noted that though customer growth has continued, complaints to the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman had fallen for a third consecutive year.

"We are continuing to make it easier and quicker for people to interact with us, with 40 per cent of our customers now doing business with us online," he said.