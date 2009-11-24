Sony Ericsson Satio sales suspended

The Sony Ericsson Satio has suffered an unsually high number of returns

Carphone Warehouse and Phones4U have withdrawn the Sony Ericsson Satio from sale due to "buggy" software.

The stores have temporarily halted sales of the Satio until manufacturer Sony Ericsson offers fixes for issues that customers raised, which include random powering-down and slowness. (See our review for some user comments that have raised similar issues).

Apparently, a firmware upgrade won't fix the issue, so the handsets must be recalled.

Speaking to The Times, Richard Dorman, Sony Ericsson's Senior Marketing Manager, said: "Sales of the product have been very strong and we expect them to remain strong once the problem has been fixed."

However, T3.com points out that being withdrawn from two key shops before Christmas may well damage Sony Ericsson's sales, "made worse by the over-enthusiastic advertising of the Satio, which shows several cheerful people bouncing about on spacehoppers taking photos of each other on the Satio."

In the meantime, Vodafone, T-Mobile and Orange are still selling the handset.

Via T3