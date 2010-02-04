Radio listening on mobile phones increases

Figures for 2009 from Radio Joint Audience Research Ltd. (RAJAR) show that the popularity of digital radio continues to increase. DAB radio ownership has risen, and more people are listening to radio on mobile phones than in 2008.

According to the report, 46 million people listened to the radio in the final quarter of 2009, up half a million on same period of the year before. 14 per cent of them tuned in via a digital platform, with DAB radio the digital medium of choice.

Ownership of DAB radios increased 13 per cent in 2009, but even Internet listenership was by 6 per cent; however, that only comprised a 2.1 per cent share of the whole.

Mobile listening

The days of the transistor radio are ancient history now, with more people than ever listening to the radio on their mobile phones these days. The RAJAR research showed that the growth was strong among those aged over 15, with a 13 per cent increase among those over 25.

Although the 15-24 demographic posted the smallest rise, of just 2.1 per cent, almost one-third said they use their mobiles for radio listening, 13.6 per of them once a week and a much lower figure (2.9 per cent) daily.

