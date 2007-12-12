Why Granny will own a 5MP cameraphone by 2009

In just on to two years' time, we'll all have 5-megapixel cameraphones such as the LG KU990 Viewty

Higher-end cameraphones with zoom capabilities and 5-megapixel (MP) resolutions are due to become the standard among mobile phones in just one to two years. That's according to the Photonics Industry and Technology Development Association (PIDA) in Taiwan, Digitimes reports.

Soon the majority of cameraphone lenses will be made of multiple plastic lenses suitable for resolutions of 5MP or more and able to zoom.

This year has already seen the launch of high-end cameraphones such as the LG KU990 Viewty, Samsung SGH-G600, Nokia N95 and the Sony Ericsson K850i. All of these sport 5MP resolution and basic features on par with most lower-end digital cameras. However, the cameraphone market remains dominated by 1.3 or 2-megapixel non-zoom mobile phones.

Seeing how Taiwan and other highly advanced tech nations in Asia are a few years ahead of us, these developments are likely to take a while to make it to our shores. But with 8MP cameraphone sensors already being developed, we are likely to see much more powerful cameraphones become the norm soon.