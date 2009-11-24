Nokia unwraps 6700 slide and 7230 handsets

Nokia unveiled a number of new phones this week, with the Nokia 6700 slide and Nokia 7230 boasting social-networking capabilities and a sliding handset design.

The 6700 slide is the sleeker, more colourful of the two. It comes in a choice six colours - pink, red, petrol blue, aluminium, lime and purple – and brandishes a 5-megapixel camera with Carl Zeiss lens.

The Nokia 6700 slide also comes equipped with on-board image editing, image uploading and 3G connectivity.

Facebook integration

The Nokia 7230is the more socially active of the two, with quick access to email, instant messaging and social networks (Facebook, Flickr and Ovi integration) on the go.

Oh, and the handset will light up if you have a missed call or text, which is bound to get a touch annoying when you are trying to get to sleep.

The Nokia 7230 slide has a 2.4-inch display, 3G connectivity and also has camera functionality but its camera is only 3.2 megapixels.

Couple this with a FM radio and 2GB storage and the 7230 is shaping up to be a nice little budget phone.

Go to www.nokia.co.uk for more details.

If you want to see the handsets in action, then view the video below.