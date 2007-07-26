No more lost phones thanks to radio-link chip

The technology is impressive, but is it practical to use one losable device to keep track of another?

Unless they're planning to embed chips in our skin, there doesn't seem to be much point to a new technology from New Japan Radio and SuperWave that tells us when we've forgotten our phones.

While the idea of a radio link between phone handset and an alarm on the user's person is admirable, it already exists. Bluetooth watches that perform exactly the same function are not new, nor have they been even close to popular in spite of offering plenty more features.

The only possibility is if the new 30m-range transceiver ICs are embedded in something else that we always carry around, such as a wallet or house-key fob. However with e-cash and many security functions already being integrated in mobile phones, we're not so sure if this idea has legs.