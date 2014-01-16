LG G Flex goes exclusively to Harvey Norman

LG's first curved phone is ready to Flex its muscles Down Under

The first curvy smartphone to land Down Under, the LG G Flex will make its exclusive way to Harvey Norman in February.

LG's first curved phone, the G Flex has a 6-inch curved OLED, a 2.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor, 2GB of RAM, 3,500mAh and a 13-megapixel camera.

And if the curved and flexible display wasn't interesting enough, it also has a rear case that can heal itself when scratched.

LG Flexes for Optus

As the phone doesn't support the 850Mhz frequency band used by Telstra or Vodafone, LG and Harvey Norman are recommending the phone be used on Optus' network.

Harvey Norman will even give you a $200 Harvey Norman gift voucher if you purchase the phone on an Optus My Plan through the retailer in February.

Pre-orders are available from today, and you'll be able to pick it up unlocked for a hefty $999 if you're not interested in an Optus plan.