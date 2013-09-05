Galaxy Note 3 coming to all the Aussie telcos 'soon'

Samsung finally unveiled its new Galaxy devices at its Unpacked event at IFA 2013 in Berlin overnight, revealing the Galaxy Note 3, Galaxy Note 10.1 (2014) and Galaxy Gear.

While we don't have any confirmed dates or pricing yet for any of the three products, Samsung Australia confirmed that they will all be turning up on Aussie shores "soon".

Samsung said that global launches will begin from September 25 and through October for the Note 3 and Galaxy Gear, but only gave a vague "in Q3" launch time for the Note 10.1 (2014).

Where to take Note

All major telcos in Australia have confirmed that they will have the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 available, including Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and Virgin Mobile, though Telstra was the only one to also confirm that it will be carrying the Galaxy Gear watch as well.

"Telstra is excited to announce it will range the new Samsung Galaxy Note 3 and Galaxy Gear when it comes to Australia," Telstra said.

With Telstra and Vodafone vying for Cat 4 devices, and the Galaxy Note 3 coming in both a 2.3GHz quad-core LTE model (which has Cat 4 capabilities) and a 1.9GHz octa-core 3G model, it will interesting to see exactly which variant will hit Aussie shores - if not both.

However, Vodafone has hinted that it will have the LTE model, saying: "Vodafone is committed to delivering its customers innovative new products to play with on their lightning-fast 4G network and is delighted to announce it will be offering the new Samsung Galaxy Note 3."

In any case, it is highly likely that Australia will be one of the 149 countries to get the Note 3 and Galaxy Gear by October, so we'll have further pricing and availability details once we know more.