Everything Everywhere to launch 'new brand' this year

Everything Everywhere has confirmed that it will launch a new brand in the UK later this year.

While the company earlier insisted to TechRadar that the growing belief it will scrap the famous Orange and T-Mobile brands next year is "entirely speculative", it has now changed its tune slightly.

An Everything Everywhere spokesperson now tells us: "Everything Everywhere confirms that we are planning to launch a new brand in the UK later this year.

"This new brand will sit alongside our existing brands Orange and T-Mobile. We will reveal more information on our exciting plans in due course."

Exciting indeed, as Everything Everywhere is also set to launch the UK's first 4G network in the UK later this year - it looks to us as though this 'new brand' will be a 4G specialist.

Confidential

Everything Everywhere is the amalgamation of Orange and T-Mobile, which currently continue to operate as their original brands.

Major news sources including Marketing Magazine and Sky News earlier insisted that the brands will be scrapped as Everything Everywhere is launched as a brand new consumer brand.

"It is well known that we ran a brand review last year," an Everything Everywhere spokesperson told TechRadar at the time.

"The outcome of that brand review is confidential. However what we can say is that we remain committed to our hugely successful brands Orange and T-Mobile and continue to invest in them for the foreseeable future.

"Any suggestion otherwise is entirely speculative."