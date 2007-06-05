Chelsea FC reveal new mobile internet service

Is Ronaldinho heading to Chelsea or Shevchenko on his way back to AC Milan ? If these are your daily concerns, FA Cup winners and Premiership runners-up Chelsea FC have launched a new mobile internet site to keep you informed of all Stamford Bridge happenings.

The Chelsea FC mobile internet site has the latest news from inside the club, Premier League updates, info on tickets, match analysis, stacks of stats, and lots of content to download. Video clips of goals, ringtones (including terrace chants), wallpapers and games are all available from the site.

Chelsea fans looking for a close-season football fix can get to the site by texting the word Chelsea to 61718. A return text contains a link to take users straight to the Chelsea portal.